Latest in the brokerage fleet: New Admiral sold; Qing listed

Yachts sold

Project Metamorphosis, a 236-foot (72m) new build by Admiral, sold by IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos representing the owner. The yacht will be built to ice class and is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Qing, a 150-foot (46m) Cheoy Lee launched in 2012, listed with Northrop & Johnson brokers Philip Bell and Kevin Merrigan for just under $15 million.

M/Y Aurora, a 120-foot (37m) Nordhavn launched in 2014, listed with Northrop & Johnson brokers Sean Doyle and Wes Sanford for $12.9 million.

M/Y Cru, a 96-foot (29.3m) Westship launched in 1991, listed with Merle Wood & Associates broker Billy Smith for $2.25 million.

