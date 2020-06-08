The Triton

Latest in the charter fleet: Quantum of Solace with YPI

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Quantum of Solace, a 240-foot (72.6m) yacht launched in 2012 by Turquoise Yachts, now available for charter in the Med this summer and Caribbean in winter through YPI.

S/Y Irelanda, a 105-foot (32m) vessel launched in 1996 by Alloy Yachts, has joined the charter fleet at Yachting Partners International and is available in the Med this summer.

M/Y Amanecer, a 105-foot (32m) Azimut launched in 2009, now available in New England this summer through Jeff Shaffer at Superyacht Sales and Charter.

S/Y Aragon (ex-Windfall), a 94-foot (28.5m) sailing yacht built by Southern Wind in 2013, now available in the Med this summer through BGYB.

