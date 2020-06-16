Where in the World

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Enchantress sells; Mystic listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Enchantress, a 115-foot (35m) Benetti launched in 2001, sold by broker John Cohen of Merle Wood & Associates, who represented the seller with Cecil Wright & Partners, and broker Henry Smith of Cecil Wright & Partners who brought the buyer. It was listed at $4.2 million.

M/Y High Roller, a 105-foot (32m) Baglietto launched in 2004, sold by Camper & Nicholsons listing broker Richard Higgins and broker Russell Crump of Russell Crump and Associates, who brought the buyer.

M/Y Laurie Ann, a 90-foot (27.5m) Ocean Alexander launched in 2014, sold by broker Iain Lawrie of Merle Wood & Associates bringing the buyer. Jeffrey Ferguson of JAF Consulting represented the seller.

M/Y True, an 87-foot (26.5m) Ferretti, sold by IYC broker Mark Elliott.

M/Y Pico, a 72-foot (22m) Azimut launched in 2017, sold by IYC broker Matthew Stone, who brought the buyer, and broker Iain Lawrie of Merle Wood & Associates, who represented the seller.

M/Y Chill Pill, a 65-foot (20.5m) yacht launched by Posillipo in 2008, sold in an in-house deal at IYC with broker Michel Chryssicopoulos representing both seller and buyer.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Mystic, a 152-foot (46m) vessel launched in 2010 by CMB Yachts, listed with SSH Maritime broker Konstantinos Ladas for just under €10 million.

M/Y Elizabeth, a 118-foot (36m) Trinity launched in 1999, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Philip Bell and Kevin Merrigan for just under $2.5 million.

M/Y Blue, a 105-foot (32m) Feadship launched in 1969, jointly listed with Merle Wood & Associates and Ocean Independence for $16.5 million.

M/Y Spirit of Romo, an 84-foot (25.7m) Danish naval ship launched by Svendborg Skibsværft in 1973 and refit into a cruiser in 2018, listed with IYC broker Bernie Challis for just under €3 million.