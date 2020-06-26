Boat Show News

Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Monaco will not host a Monaco Yacht Show this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 30th edition of the show is now scheduled to take place in September 2021.

The decision to cancel the show comes after weeks of “constant discussions” with exhibitors, builders and brokers as well as the Principality of Monaco.

According to a press release, show owner and organizer Informa Markets “has been in constant discussions with stakeholders and partners within the international superyacht industry to better understand the challenges facing yacht owners, shipyards, brokers and other key participants in the face of the disruption due to COVID-19.”

In mid-May, two large broker and builder associations (LYBRA and SYBAss) announced they would not exhibit at the show, partly because of COVID but mostly in objection to the increased costs to exhibit. Shortly after, Informa announced a new structure to the show as a not-for-profit, low-density event.

Last week, the Mediterranean-based broker association MYBA announced it also would not attend, citing COVID as its main concern.

“With much of the superyacht fleet currently located in the U.S. and Caribbean and the normal calendar of activity severely disrupted, it has been agreed that it is in the industry’s best interests to focus on delivering a top quality, prestige experience at a 30th edition of the Monaco Yacht Show next year, in September 2021, rather than September 2020,” the release stated.

Informa, which also produces the Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach shows, noted that the five-day Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is on track to launch in late October.

“Like many other industries, the international super yachting community has experienced significant disruption in 2020,” said Charlie McCurdy, chief executive of London-based Informa Markets. “As we move to the other side of COVID-19, we are remaining agile in how we are supporting our partners and customers, flexing our events calendar, adapting products and providing digital alternatives where beneficial to best meet the needs of international communities through this difficult period.”