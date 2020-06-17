Boat Show News

Monaco20: MYBA will not attend Monaco show

MYBA, the Mediterranean-based yacht brokers association, announced on Facebook yesterday that it will not set up its usual headquarters at the Yacht Club de Monaco during this year’s Monaco Yacht Show in September.

The reason had more to do with safety concerns over COVID-19 than with operational disagreements, which is what prompted SYBAss and LYBRA to announce a month ago that they would not participate in the Monaco show.

MYBA left this statement on its Facebook page:

“After careful deliberation, the MYBA Board has reached the final decision not to proceed with the Association’s annual appearance during the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) and the set up of MYBA HQ at the Yacht Club de Monaco. We regret the fact that we will miss another opportunity to connect with our Members and many friends in the superyacht industry whilst promoting MYBA’s activities but, at the same time, we believe that the circumstances are simply not favourable. Recognising that the MYS is an important event for our sector, MYBA canvassed input from its Membership regarding this decision by conducting a survey and has received its strong support.”