The Triton

Boat Show News

Monaco20: MYBA will not attend Monaco show

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

MYBA, the Mediterranean-based yacht brokers association, announced on Facebook yesterday that it will not set up its usual headquarters at the Yacht Club de Monaco during this year’s Monaco Yacht Show in September. 

The reason had more to do with safety concerns over COVID-19 than with operational disagreements, which is what prompted SYBAss and LYBRA to announce a month ago that they would not participate in the Monaco show.

MYBA left this statement on its Facebook page:
“After careful deliberation, the MYBA Board has reached the final decision not to proceed with the Association’s annual appearance during the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS) and the set up of MYBA HQ at the Yacht Club de Monaco. We regret the fact that we will miss another opportunity to connect with our Members and many friends in the superyacht industry whilst promoting MYBA’s activities but, at the same time, we believe that the circumstances are simply not favourable. Recognising that the MYS is an important event for our sector, MYBA canvassed input from its Membership regarding this decision by conducting a survey and has received its strong support.”

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Transport ship departs Palma after ballast incident

Transport ship departs Palma after ballast incident

By Lucy Chabot ReedPhotos by Estela Shipping Agency DYT transport ship M/V Super Servant 4, departed Palma this morning en route to …

| , , | 3 Comments
Georgia may pull tax cap on yacht refits

Georgia may pull tax cap on yacht refits

An article on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper’s website yesterday reports that Georgia state legislators are considering …

| , | 0 Comments
Maldives eases lockdown for yachts

Maldives eases lockdown for yachts

The Maldives has announced an ease in lockdown restrictions starting June 29, and an official news release is expected soon, reports …

| , | 0 Comments
USCG: US vessels can use e-charts

USCG: US vessels can use e-charts

The U.S. Coast Guard has released Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-16 Change 2, which allows US-flag vessels to use …

| , | 0 Comments

Events