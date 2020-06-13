New charts out for Panama Canal

The Panama Canal Authority and the UK Hydrographic Office have released five new editions of its charts to the British Admiralty Catalog. These nautical charts comply with Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) regulations for professional, commercial and recreational use.
The new charts include:
CP 1 Panama Canal Atlantic Entrance and Ports
CP 2 Panama Canal North Gatun Lake
CP 3 Panama Canal South Gatun Lake
CP 4 Panama Canal Gaillard Cut
CP 5 Panama Canal Pacific Entrance
In addition to carrying required charts for the canal transit, vessels must also carry the 2018 Edition of Maritime Regulations for the Panama Canal.