New order in for Van der Valk explorer yacht

Van der Valk Shipyard has received a new order for a 34m tri-deck from a repeat client.

The fully custom aluminum M/Y Lady Lene will be wheelchair accessible with a lift between decks and have flush floors and high ceilings.

It is due for delivery at the end of 2021.