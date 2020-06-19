The Triton

RINA performs first remote class survey

Italian classification society RINA has carried out what it calls the world’s first statutory and associated class intermediate surveys with the use of remote technologies.

The surveys were conducted on a bulk carrier. On completion, the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), who attended the survey remotely, authorized RINA to certify the vessel.  

The survey included an inspection of the hull and machinery. Close-up surveys of ballast tanks and cargo holds were carried out through drones.

RINA used drones to aid in its remote surveys of this bulk carrier. Photo provided

“The shipping industry is going through a permanent change,” said Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services. “The COVID-19 emergency has just accelerated the already-growing demand for remote services from the industry. From the beginning of the pandemic, the request for remote inspections has tripled compared to the previous period. Thanks to our app and live streaming technology, not only is safety guaranteed, but also the time taken for inspections is optimized. Remote technologies reach a level of detail that the human eye can’t and allows RINA’s specialists attending onshore to carry out an even more detailed inspection of the vessel.” 

