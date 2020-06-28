News

Sheltair opens hangar in Savannah

Sheltair Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport FBO has completed construction of its $5.6 million, 31,575 square-foot hangar designed to accommodate aircraft as large as the Global 7500 and Gulfstream 650.

Sheltair’s Savannah FBO includes a 6,500-square-foot executive terminal that provides a range of amenities for passengers and flight crews along with three additional hangars with office space totalling approximately 100,000 square feet.

Sheltair, a family-owned aviation development company, operates 18 FBOs and manages over 4 million square feet of aviation-related properties throughout Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and New York. Sheltair services include fueling, ground handling, hangar and office leasing, and turn-key design/build of aviation properties.