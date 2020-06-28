The Triton

News

Sheltair opens hangar in Savannah

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Sheltair Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport FBO has completed construction of its $5.6 million, 31,575 square-foot hangar designed to accommodate aircraft as large as the Global 7500 and Gulfstream 650.

Sheltair’s Savannah FBO includes a 6,500-square-foot executive terminal that provides a range of amenities for passengers and flight crews along with three additional hangars with office space totalling approximately 100,000 square feet.

Sheltair, a family-owned aviation development company, operates 18 FBOs and manages over 4 million square feet of aviation-related properties throughout Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and New York. Sheltair services include fueling, ground handling, hangar and office leasing, and turn-key design/build of aviation properties.

Share This Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Fire destroys Sunseeker in Bahamas

Fire destroys Sunseeker in Bahamas

A Sunseeker thought to be about 65 feet caught fire and was destroyed today at Valentines Marina on Harbour Island in the Bahamas. There …

| , | 0 Comments
Former cook/stew wins MIASF Golden Anchor award

Former cook/stew wins MIASF Golden Anchor award

By Lucy Chabot Reed Former yacht crew member Patience Cohn won the Golden Anchor Award for 2020, the most prestigious award given by …

| , , | 1 Comment
Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

Monaco will not host a Monaco Yacht Show this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 30th edition of the show is now …

| , | 0 Comments
Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?

Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?

It used to be that people would ask yachties “You get paid to do that?” Now, in the social media generation, the questions crew get …

| , | 0 Comments