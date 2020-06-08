News

Transport ship loses power during off loading

UPDATED: 2:33 p.m.

By Lucy Chabot Reed

A transport ship carrying six superyachts and other cargo lost power as it was submerging to offload this morning in Palma, listing severely to starboard. No one was injured, but several of the yachts came to rest aside each other, according to photos in several media reports.

M/V Super Servant 4, operated by Fort Lauderdale-based DYT Yacht Transport, was in the process of being righted this afternoon, according to DYT General Manager Laura Tempest.

“The cause of the loss of power is still being investigated,” she said. “We don’t know the extent of the damage to the cargo, but the vessel’s integrity is intact.”

Yacht crew traveling with their vessels were disembarked safely ashore when the power was lost, Tempest said. The transport ship’s final destination is Genoa.

“The pictures are frightening to look at, but it’s important to remember, these are submersible vessels,” Tempest said. “They are made for this. Luckily, no one was hurt, and it looks like the damages will be quite small. It could have been a lot worse.”

DYT released this statement earlier today:

Super Servant 4 faces ballasting problem in Palma

Amsterdam, June 8th – On Monday morning June 8th DYT’s semi-submersible vessel Super Servant 4 faced a ballasting problem during load-out in Palma, Mallorca (Spain). As a result, the vessel has listed to starboard. Presently, the situation is under control. There have been no injuries or marine pollution and all steps are being taken to recover the situation as quickly as possible. All precautionary matters have been taken to ensure the crew, the vessel, the yachts she is carrying and the environment are safe.

At this moment it is still uncertain whether the vessel or her cargo have sustained damage.

We sincerely regret this situation and are working hard to resolve the present state of affairs.