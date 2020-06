News

USCG: US vessels can use e-charts

The U.S. Coast Guard has released Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-16 Change 2, which allows US-flag vessels to use previously downloaded electronic copies of Inland Navigation Rules and Vessel Traffic Service Rules.

The NVIC also allows US-flag vessels to access voyage planning navigation publications electronically, including through underway connectivity, to meet domestic carriage and International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea certification requirements.