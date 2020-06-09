More than 60 people piped in on Facebook and Instagram for our most recent question in our new Friday Funcard feature, which is designed to spark a conversation and give yacht crew an insight into their fellow yachties — both those still working onboard and those ashore.
We didn’t really need it, but here’s more proof that yachties come from all walks of life, while some just have saltwater in their veins.
What was your last job before working on yachts?
Brad Helton: I was a South Carolina state probation/parole officer and instructor for the State Police Academy for 10 years. Got into yachting when I was 30. I wish I had gotten into yachting at 20.
David Peden: Cashier/accountant
Jeff Guymon: Nothing! Started yachting right after college and still trying to figure out what I’m going to do for a living when I grow up!
Bobby Stotler: Dishwasher at Chuck’s Steakhouse.
Glen McCloskey: Fishing equipment salesman (but washed boats on the weekend). That was in high school.
Veronica Hast: Florist. But I did my first charter on a Morgan 40 in 1980 in the Virgin Islands. (Yes, I was 15.) So I guess my first job was on a charter boat.
Brittany Adkison: I was the director of Student Services & Operations for a school district. On my first vacation in three years, I took the STCW and met with an agent. Wish I had done so 10 years ago.
Scott Miller: Commercial fishing and concrete finisher foreman
Jim Porter: I managed a security alarm company. Got into yachting by mistake.
Jordan Walker: TowboatUS Ft. Lauderdale for 6 years doing yacht tows and salvage diving.
Bruce Taylor: Inventory controller for a steel company. Left for the Caribbean at age 42!
Guy Clifford: Stage carpenter for the Paul Raymond Organization.
Robert Bova: Pilot boat captain and ship agent
Alex Farr: Snowboarding instructor
Joseph Thompson: Scuba dive instructor
Miguel Oliveira: Working in power plants
Rocky Whetstone: Machine operator at a Ford parts plant
Jean Claude Rambert: General manager of American company in France
Steve Forest: Owner of a surf shop
Wendy Vilhena: Mucking out horse stalls
Nessa Stuart: Chalet girl in the French Alps
Mary-Mimi Taylor: Cop
Martyn Walker: Firefighter
Brian Koch: Active duty USCG
Pete Hill: Aircraft engineer
Jerold MacKinnon: HVAC mechanic
Constantin Costa Benedic: Cruise ships
Stephen Thomas: Officer, British Army
Ziomara Rivera-Valentin: FAA
Marc Mccorkle: Megayacht Captain! Pure all-round boat boy.
Hugh David Black: Dragger/crabber in Dutch Harbor, Alaska
Bob Kimball: Tool and die maker. You break it, I fix it.
David Gunn: Dive boat captain / dive Instructor in various islands throughout the Caribbean.
Alec Trician: 1982… recording studio technician in Deutschland.
Katie Ho: Menswear buyer/planner for retailer Saks Fifth Avenue
Chantal Yacht-masso: Personal assistant and massage therapist for professional poker players.
Rosette Jolis: Chef. Had my own catering business and also worked as a chef for Martha Stewart catering
Ravara: Director of events at a luxury event planning firm in Baltimore
KostaonDeck: Apprentice fire sprinkler installer technician
SailorJase: Chief engineer, Royal Navy
Seafox43: Dive instructor in the BVIs
Marinaguy: Dockhand at a marina. Industry prior was orchid and exotics service