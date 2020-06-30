News

What’s the most incredible weather event you have ever been through?

Anyone who’s been to sea has run into some weather. It might be motoring through a thunderstorm, hecticly running from an impending hurricane, or managing a rogue wave.

Or it could be riding out a hurricane as prepped as possible.

Capt. Martyn Walker, who noted last week that lots of non-yachties always ask about bad weather experiences, didn’t disappoint.

“Too many to decide one, but Tropical Storm Sandy anchored on the Hudson just past the GW Bridge was an interesting day on Pegasus V. Eight shackles of chain out, engines engaged with just a slight pitch on the propellers during the strongest wind. Not so much as a scratch on us, but Manhattan, Ellis Island and Jersey Shore areas were trashed.

“I have another: First crossing in command, Singapore to Sharm El Sheikh across the Indian Ocean east to west. Turned around the corner passing Sumatra to make course to the Maldives on a 50m and the monsoon was still blowing, giving us 25-foot head seas, 15- to 20-second sets with breaking crests on the top. Scary sight.

“Slowed down to find a comfortable ride and took nine days to Bandos. Captain called on day five expecting us to be anchored off the Maldives and when I described the conditions, he said “looked fine from the plane as we flew home.” 🙂

Capt. Joei Randazzo recalled several weather events that have made an impression.

“Lightning melting the entire phone and wiring systems aboard an 80-foot MSV Onyx-B.

“Thirteen waterspouts surrounding us. Picked one, took a bearing and headed there. By time we got there, we were between two spouts a boat length away each.

“Rogue wave buckling hull of a motorsailer, upper and lower bunks flew off, cracked the bulkhead in splinters.

“Cyclonetic phenomenon off Hatteras three times. 60 kts steady, gusting 90, 35-60-foot seas for 9-13 hours. Climb, climb, climb, rudder hard over, full throttle and sneak down back sideways into the trough, then head up fast climb, climb, climb.”

Here are a few other experiences captains and crew shared on our social media channels this week:

Josh Kay: We had a sudden system drop off the ice shelf while in Antarctica. Flat calm to hurricane force in minutes. Took a couple greenies over the bridge of a 50m. Managed to find an anchorage to ride out the storm, which lasted 20 hours.

Nessa Stuart: Just off the coast of Portugal, trying to get to Gibraltar after a crossing, we took a rogue wave right over the top of the vessel. Had to be 50 feet.

