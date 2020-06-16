News

Which is your favorite shift to stand watch?

Posted on by in Crew News

This week’s question wasn’t so hard. While we thought the daylight shifts would get loads of support, most of the captains and crew piping in on our social media Friday Funday question this week opted for that 0-dark-thirty shift just before the dawn.

Of course, it was mostly captains sharing their thoughts this week, which explains why they get this coveted shift. They make the watch schedule, after all.

Capt. Tedd Greenwald had a different take. He prefers to stand watch midnight to 4 am “because if I’m awake, nothing will break down at 3 a.m.”