The Triton

News

Which is your favorite shift to stand watch?

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

This week’s question wasn’t so hard. While we thought the daylight shifts would get loads of support, most of the captains and crew piping in on our social media Friday Funday question this week opted for that 0-dark-thirty shift just before the dawn.

Of course, it was mostly captains sharing their thoughts this week, which explains why they get this coveted shift. They make the watch schedule, after all.

Capt. Tedd Greenwald had a different take. He prefers to stand watch midnight to 4 am “because if I’m awake, nothing will break down at 3 a.m.”

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Maldives eases lockdown for yachts

Maldives eases lockdown for yachts

The Maldives has announced an ease in lockdown restrictions starting June 29, and an official news release is expected soon, reports …

| , | 0 Comments
USCG: US vessels can use e-charts

USCG: US vessels can use e-charts

The U.S. Coast Guard has released Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-16 Change 2, which allows US-flag vessels to use …

| , | 0 Comments
Machinery Matters: Don’t let fuel FAME live forever

Machinery Matters: Don’t let fuel FAME live forever

Machinery Matters: by Larry Rumbol The words from the musical “Fame” could almost have been written as a biodiesel mantra: “Fame! …

| , | 0 Comments
IPM-IMG Group takes over Ibiza marina

IPM-IMG Group takes over Ibiza marina

Spain-based IPM-IMG Group has taken over concession and management of the former Ibiza Magna marina on Ibiza, southwest of Mallorca in the …

| , | 0 Comments