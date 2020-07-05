The Triton

Alia launches La Paloma

After a year of construction, Turkish shipyard Alia Yachts in Antalya has launched the 76-foot (23m) coastal cruiser M/Y La Paloma.

The yacht is built of epoxy composites with carbon fiber reinforcements, has exterior styling by Selahattin Uldas of Uldas Design in Istanbul, has naval architecture by British designer Bill Dixon, and has structural engineering by ASTA Engineering.

Powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS 1350 drives, the yacht has a top speed of 31 knots and a range of 280nm at cruising speed. La Paloma is due to be delivered to her French owner this week.

