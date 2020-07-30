The Triton

Business

Amerijet to get new CEO

Miami-based Amerijet International has hired Tim Strauss as its chief executive officer effective Aug. 17. Strauss is presently responsible for Air Canada’s cargo business and brings an air cargo background to the position, having also worked at Northwest/Delta Cargo, Hawaiian Airlines Cargo, and Emery Worldwide. 

Vic Karjian, Amerijet’s current CEO, will become executive chairman and focus on the company’s strategic planning, key partnerships and growth objectives.

Strauss

“Tim brings an enormous amount of expertise and experience to Amerijet and will be a key driver of our future success,” Karjian said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with him as we continue the company’s growth as a leading global air cargo provider.”

The succession will take effect during a period of profitable growth for Amerijet as it continues to evolve from a regional player in the all-cargo air logistics business to becoming a global air cargo provider. In 2020, Amerijet began scheduled non-stop operations from Miami to Brussels, connecting points beyond Belgium through a European road feeder service as well as providing capacity between Europe and the company’s network throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico.

For more information, visit www.amerijet.com.

