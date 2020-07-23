The Triton

Detroit firm acquires Luke Brown

Detroit, Michigan-based KAM Yacht Sales has acquired Fort Lauderdale-based brokerage firm Luke Brown Yachts.

Founded in 2006, KAM Yacht Sales is a subsidiary of Lormax Stern, a commercial real estate development company based in Detroit. KAM Yacht Sales and KAM Marine own and operate three marinas and boatyards in Michigan, have three sister marina companies, and have brokerage offices in Michigan, Florida and Ohio. 

Acquiring Luke Brown expands the company’s reach along the East Coast. Luke Brown has offices in six cities in Florida, Rhode Island and the Bahamas. 

The brokerage firm will retain its name, but owners Andrew Cilla and Jason Dunbar will no longer run the company. KAM Yacht Sales’ Daniel Stern is now president, Nichole Sleiman is vice president of business operations and Max Brochert is vice president and sales manager. Cilla will serve as an ambassador promoting the company to clients along the East Coast and Dunbar will serve as a broker.

“We are thrilled for this new chapter at Luke Brown Yachts,” Cilla said. “We will be able to expand what we offer our clients while continuing to offer all of our current services and uphold our high customer service standards.” 

For more information visit www.kamyachtsales.com or www.lukebrownyachts.com.

