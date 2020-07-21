Boats and Brokers

Fort Lauderdale broker launches firm, acquires Neptune

Fort Lauderdale-based yacht broker Frank Grzeszczak has launched FGI Yacht Group and acquired Neptune Group Yachting.

Industry veteran DJ Parker, who launched NGY in 1997, will stay on and lead the charter division. Grzeszczak will head the brokerage division and oversee operations.

“We look forward to working with DJ and being able to offer the best possible charter services to our clients,” Grzeszczak stated in a press release announcing the news.

“Neptune Group Yachting is proud to be a part of FGI, and we look forward to being of exceptional service to our clients,” Parker stated. “I look forward to collaborating with Frank in achieving exceptional value for our clients, whether it be in the purchase of a yacht or in achieving the ultimate in yacht charter lifestyle.”