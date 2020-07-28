News

Industry pioneer Bob Roscioli dies

Posted on by in News, Obituaries

Bob Roscioli, a yacht painter who built one of the most well-known shipyards in South Florida, died yesterday. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was 78.

Known as Mr. R by workers and friends alike, Mr. Roscioli built his reputation painting boats and yachts with a paint brush, and was among the first to spray two-part paint in the marine industry.

He walked his shipyard every day, greeting employees, correcting bad habits, and encouraging potential. He took seriously his role as a mentor and often gave troubled or problem employees a second chance in his shipyard.

He had been battling health issues in recent years, but returned to work at the yard each time.

Mr. Roscioli is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; his son Robert (Traci) and daughter Heather (Brian); and three granddaughters.

Plans are being made for a memorial ceremony.