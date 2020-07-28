The Triton

News

Industry pioneer Bob Roscioli dies

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Roscioli, a yacht painter who built one of the most well-known shipyards in South Florida, died yesterday. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was 78.

Known as Mr. R by workers and friends alike, Mr. Roscioli built his reputation painting boats and yachts with a paint brush, and was among the first to spray two-part paint in the marine industry.

He walked his shipyard every day, greeting employees, correcting bad habits, and encouraging potential. He took seriously his role as a mentor and often gave troubled or problem employees a second chance in his shipyard.

He had been battling health issues in recent years, but returned to work at the yard each time. 

Mr. Roscioli is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; his son Robert (Traci) and daughter Heather (Brian); and three granddaughters. 

Plans are being made for a memorial ceremony.

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Related Articles

Roscioli gives this reporter a second chance to make a first impression

Roscioli gives this reporter a second chance to make a first impression

In mid April, we received a press release to let us know that South Florida shipyard founder Bob Roscioli was about to get an award. My first reaction was: Big deal. Associations and governments …

| , , | 0 Comments
Latest in the brokerage fleet: Mag III, Jedi sell; Flag listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Mag III, Jedi sell; Flag listed

Yachts sold M/Y Mag III, a 148-foot (45m) Benetti launched in 2009, sold by Merle Wood & Associates brokers Merle Wood and John Cohen, who brought the buyer. Fraser brokers Josh Gulbranson …

| | 0 Comments
Next Triton Event: Networking with Lewis Marine

Next Triton Event: Networking with Lewis Marine

By Lucy Chabot Reed Our second Triton Networking event in February is on the third Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Lewis Marine Supply. Make plans to join us from 6-8 p.m. at the warehouse in Fort …

| , | 0 Comments
MIBS20: Innovation Award winners announced at Miami show

MIBS20: Innovation Award winners announced at Miami show

Winners of the 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards were announced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association and Boating Writers International on Feb. …

| , | 0 Comments
Rules of the Road: Know what to do when when hurricane approaches

Rules of the Road: Know what to do when when hurricane approaches

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake DesVergers As each of us slowly emerges from our pandemic quarantines, awaiting the arrival of the murder hornets, let us not forget the onset of hurricane season …

| | 0 Comments
Veteran captain joins Derecktor Fort Pierce

Veteran captain joins Derecktor Fort Pierce

Capt. Glen Allen, who spent the past 13 years with Fleet Miami, has taken a position as sales manager with Derecktor Fort Pierce. Capt. Allen’s primary role will be to attract large motor yacht …

| , , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Rules of the Road: Know what to do when when hurricane approaches

Rules of the Road: Know what to do when when hurricane approaches

Rules of the Road: by Capt. Jake DesVergers As each of us slowly emerges from our pandemic quarantines, awaiting the arrival of the …

Veteran captain joins Derecktor Fort Pierce

Veteran captain joins Derecktor Fort Pierce

Capt. Glen Allen, who spent the past 13 years with Fleet Miami, has taken a position as sales manager with Derecktor Fort Pierce. Capt. …

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Mag III, Jedi sell; Flag listed

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Mag III, Jedi sell; Flag listed

Yachts sold M/Y Mag III, a 148-foot (45m) Benetti launched in 2009, sold by Merle Wood & Associates brokers Merle Wood and John …