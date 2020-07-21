Boats and Brokers

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Mag III, Jedi sell; Flag listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Mag III, a 148-foot (45m) Benetti launched in 2009, sold by Merle Wood & Associates brokers Merle Wood and John Cohen, who brought the buyer. Fraser brokers Josh Gulbranson and Stuart Larsen represented the seller.

M/Y Jedi, a 123-foot (37m) Admiral launched in 2015, sold by Chamberlain Yachts International, Fraser and Edmiston. It was listed at just under $8.5 million.

M/Y Sanjana, a 107-foot (32.6m) vessel launched by Notika in 2004, sold by IYC brokers Michel Chryssicopoulos representing the selle and Costas Dimopoulos bringing the buyer.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Flag, a 204-foot (62m) Feadship launched in 2000, jointly listed with Merle Wood & Associates and Burgess for $46 million.

A new build 152-foot (46m) vessel to be built by Turkish builder Vicem Yachts, listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

M/Y Berzinc, a 147-foot (44.6m) vessel built in 1977 by Astilleros de Mallorca, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Ed Dickinson for €3.6 million.

A new build 140-foot (42.5m) explorer ice class vessel to be built by Turkish yard Arkin Pruva, listed with Camper & Nicholsons.

M/Y Bel-Ami II, a 111-foot (34m) Codecasa launched in 1988, listed with Camper & Nicholsons for just under €2 million.