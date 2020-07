Where in the World

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Only Now sells; Sea Axis listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Only Now, a 113-foot (34.6m) vessel launched by Tansu Yachts in 2012, by TWW Yachts.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Sea Axis, a 125-foot (38m) Heesen launched in 1986, listed with Denison Yachting broker Kurt Bosshardt for $6.9 million.

M/Y Imagine, a 102-foot (31m) Ferretti launched in 2002, listed with IYC broker Filip Jerolimov for €2.6 million.

M/Y Heartbeat of Life, a 92-foot (28m) Heesen launched in 1989, listed with BGYB for €1.1 million.