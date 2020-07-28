Latest in the fleet: Bacchus sells; New Sunseeker listed

Yachts sold
M/Y Bacchus, a 146-foot (44m) Trinity launched in 2004, by Denison broker Chris Daves. Broker Nicholas Scherb of 26 North Yachts represented the seller. It was listed at just below $13.6 million.
M/Y Bella Italia, a 105-foot (32m) Sanlorenzo, in an in-house deal by Fraser Asia broker Adam Blackmore, who represented both the buyer and the seller.
New in the sales fleet
M/Y PV-95, a 95-foot (29m) Sunseeker launched this year, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Sean Doyle for just under $8 million.
News in the charter fleet
M/Y Elite, a 92-foot (28m) Sunseeker launched in 2016, joins the Bluewater Charter USA fleet in the Caribbean.