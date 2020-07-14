Where in the World

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Sunrays, The Goose listed

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

ADVERTISEMENT

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Sunrays, a 280-foot (85m) Oceanco launched in 2010, jointly listed with Merle Wood & Associates and Edmiston for €129 million.

M/Y The Goose (ex-Brave Goose), a 148-foot (45m) tri-deck built by Tough Brothers in 1987, listed with Camper & Nicholsons broker Alex Lees-Buckley for €3.75 million.

M/Y Fae Lon, a 120-foot (36m) Burger launched in 2000, listed with Reel Deal Yachts for $5.75 million.

A 94-foot Sunseeker launched in 2003, listed with Reel Deal Yachts for just under $1.4 million.