Latest news in the charter fleet: Savannah joins NJ

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Savannah, a 118-foot (36m) Intermarine launched in 2000, now for charter with Northrop & Johnson in the Bahamas and in New England in summer.

M/Y Andiamo, a 92-foot (28m) yacht launched by Symbol Yachts in 2010, has joined the Bluewater fleet and is available in South Florida and the Bahamas.

M/Y Chess, an 82-foot (25m) Sunseeker, now for charter in the UK with West Nautical.

S/Y Aesop, an 80-foot Wally launched in 2009, now listed with BGYB and available in the Med this summer.

S/V La Gatta, a 77-foot (24m) sailing catamaran launched by Lagoon in 2020, has joined the Bluewater fleet and is available this summer in Greece.

