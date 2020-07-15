Where in the World

Lyman-Morse adds two brokers

Posted on by in Boats and Brokers

ADVERTISEMENT

JP Shipman and Erik Ekberg have joined the brokerage sales team of Lyman-Morse in Maine.

Shipman is an avid yachtsman with more than four decades of offshore maritime experience. He specializes in brokerage and yacht management consultation but is equally adept at captaining large power and sailing yachts. He will be based in Newport.

Ekberg

Ekberg worked at Belmont Boat Works and was program director and head instructor at the Northport Yacht Club. He is based in Camden.

“Both the guys bring experience, talent and the enthusiasm to the team,” said brokerage president Drew Lyman. “We are excited to have them representing Lyman-Morse.”

Shipman

﻿Shipman previously worked with Camper & Nicholson, and Northrop & Johnson. He also served on the board of the International Superyacht Society.

Lyman-Morse is a custom and semi-custom builder of and service provider for sailing and motor yachts in Thomaston, Maine. A family run business, Lyman-Morse specializes in composites, advanced composites and aluminum construction. The yard built more than 100 yachts since its founding in 1978.