New River train bridge closures scheduled

The railroad bridge over the New River in Fort Lauderdale will be in the down position for several hours each day for the next month for repairs.

According to the FEC, owners of the train tracks and bridge, the closures begin tonight with a six-hour lockdown from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The same applies to Wednesday night. Tomorrow and Thursday nights, the bridge will be closed for 14 hours from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. with two openings (11 p.m. tomorrow and 10 p.m. Thursday, as well as 7 a.m. on both following days).

The schedule is the same next week. Fridays are not affected.

The week of Aug. 10, the closures will last a little longer (11 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning on Monday and Wednesday nights; 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. with two openings on Tuesday and Thursday nights) and Friday, Aug. 14, will see a closure from midnight to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The final week, beginning Aug. 17, the bridge will be in the down position each day from 4:15-6 p.m.