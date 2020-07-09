Where in the World

Pinmar starts trial of sprayable filler

Yacht finishing company Pinmar, paint manufacturer AkzoNobel and surveyors Wrede Consulting have partnered on a research project to develop the application methodology for the new Awlfair SF spray filler product from AkzoNobel’s Awlgrip brand.

According to a press release, the project is taking place in a shipyard in Bremerhaven, where International Maritime Research GmbH & Co. KG (IMR) is providing a 30m superyacht vessel for testing and research. During a 12-week period, the Pinmar technical development team will complete the fairing and painting of the starboard side of the hull to deliver a superyacht standard finish using the new sprayable filler application technology in parallel with a traditional fairing process to provide a like-for-like comparison.

Awlfair SF is a new superyacht fairing product developed by AkzoNobel, which partnered with Hogg and Graco to develop the sprayable application equipment and components. The product is applied by pressurized airless spray rather than by hand, which allows for wet-on-wet application and up to two coatings per day without the need for sanding between coats.

The spray application also eliminates air pockets, resulting in reduced reworking and improved aesthetics.

Pinmar aims to optimize the application methodology for the filling and fairing of large superyachts using the Awlfair SF product and specialist equipment engineered by Hogg, in the expectation that this new system will provide a step change both in terms of the quality of the fairing and the time taken to complete the process. The Pinmar team will be working with technical experts from AkzoNobel and Hogg to trial various approaches aimed at maximising the speed and efficiency of the application process. Wrede Consulting, one of the world’s leading paint surveyors, are involved to offer expert advice and to undertake detailed measurements of the filler application and the finished paint system to provide an independent validation of the study’s results.

“We’ve trialled the product in our test environment and now our master fairers and technical experts have the opportunity to evaluate its performance on an actual 30m hull,” said James Millott, Pinmar’s head of operations. “The introduction of advanced engineering to automate part of the fairing process is a transformational step.”