The Triton

News

RPM Diesel owner dies

Posted on by in , , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

By Lucy Chabot Reed

Joe Rubano, owner of Fort Lauderdale-based RPM Diesel Engine Co. and Diesel Services of America, died at his home last night of natural causes. He was 90.

He had been in deteriorating health the past few weeks and his family had gathered to be with him when he passed.

Mr. Rubano was chairman and owner of the company, which his brother-in-law started in 1956. He joined in 1961 and took over the business side of the company, growing it carefully based on treating customers and employees like family. That approach came to be known as The Rubano Way.

Joseph J. “Joe” Rubano, chairman of RPM Diesel Engine Co. and Diesel Services of America, circa 2017. TRITON FILE PHOTO

“I have been ignored in a business,” he explained in a Triton profile of him in 2017, “so we train our people to be this way: When customers walk into a strange place, let’s greet them, make them feel relaxed. Say, ‘Have a coffee, I’ll be right with you.’ ”

Mr. Rubano had structured his companies to continue without him, including establishing a board of directors and naming long-time employees Bryon MacDonald and Todd Barnes as president/CEO and vice president/general manager, respectively, several years ago.

“It’s business as usual for RPM,” Barnes said, “just the way he would have wanted it.”

 A memorial service is being planned.

Lucy Chabot Reed is editor/publisher of The Triton. Comments are welcome below.

Share This Post

About Lucy Chabot Reed

Lucy Chabot Reed is publisher and founding editor of The Triton.

View all posts by Lucy Chabot Reed →

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

RPM Diesel owner dies

RPM Diesel owner dies

By Lucy Chabot Reed Joe Rubano, owner of Fort Lauderdale-based RPM Diesel Engine Co. and Diesel Services of America, died at his home …

| , , | 0 Comments
Living with a sub: A yacht captain’s reflections as a sub pilot

Living with a sub: A yacht captain’s reflections as a sub pilot

By Lucy Chabot Reed Capt. Les Annan didn’t think his musings about working and living with a submarine would generate much interest. …

| , | 1 Comment
Fire destroys Sunseeker in Bahamas

Fire destroys Sunseeker in Bahamas

M/Y Vanish, a Sunseeker thought to be about 65 feet, caught fire and was destroyed today at Valentines Marina on Harbour Island in the …

| , | 0 Comments
Former cook/stew wins MIASF Golden Anchor award

Former cook/stew wins MIASF Golden Anchor award

By Lucy Chabot Reed Former yacht crew member Patience Cohn won the Golden Anchor Award for 2020, the most prestigious award given by …

| , , | 6 Comments