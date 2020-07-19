Business

Seabob company raises $23,000 for charities

Fort Lauderdale-based Cayago Americas, the U.S. distributor of Seabob sea scooters, has raised more than $23,000 for charity through the sales of its Seabob units.

Beginning at the virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show in late March, the company designated a portion of its proceeds from the scooters. Six Florida-based charities received the money: Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, Task Force Dagger Foundation (to benefit U.S. special operations members and their families), Poverello Food Center, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“It is a difficult time for nonprofit organizations and like many other charities, Task Force Dagger Foundation has been impacted financially by the pandemic, especially with the cancellation of major fundraising events,” said Mark Stephens, Task Force Dagger’s chairman of the board. “This promotion has been a tremendous opportunity for Task Force Dagger in terms of exposure for the organization and fundraising.”