Tess Electrical relocates

Tess Electrical has leased warehouse, automation, service and office space large enough to combine its previous three locations under one roof.

“We’ve been extremely blessed and have been really busy” through the COVID crisis, said Brett Fitzgerald, sales manager for Tess. “A lot of vessels remained behind [in South Florida] and took the opportunity to do some work. That has kept us busy.”

The new offices are in the area behind Lester’s Diner south of State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale, 2900 S.W. Second Ave. (33315). Phone and website remain the same: (954) 583-6262 and tessllc.us

