Top Shelf: Cooking for the boss, no matter what

Chef Timothy MacDonald

Often, we see in employment ads “American home cooking, midwest style, meat-and-potatoes”. There seems to be two sides to the culinary coin in regard to food preferences.

Over the past decade in Europe, there has been a movement toward hiring Michelin-starred chefs. I mean, that’s got to be the answer, right? If the chef has a Michelin star, he/she has to be good. In march the sous vide machines, little plastic squirt bottles and El Bulli tombs. The captains convinced they’ve hired JC in a chef’s kit stand back and watch the whole thing come apart like Evil Knievel at Las Vegas. The recruitment industry is fuelled by such hiring practices.

I laugh every time I hear the tale of a Michelin chef who has gotten a yacht job and then, within a season, has had to be replaced by a veteran on the lam. I hear the same tale every time: “He could not cope with being the sole chef, and the crew food was terrible or non-existent.”

There is more to it, I’m afraid, if you want to earn the yachting bucks.

Over in the states, on the other hand, things have remained consistent and reliable. Not once have I heard the words Michelin, owner is a foodie, etc. The emphasis is more on a clean-cut, presentable appearance, longevity and good references, and a willingness to cook what the family wants.

This is the way it should be, as at the end of the day, the boss pays the bills.

Food preference-wise, family cooking is the requirement. Cook outs, cookies, brownies, steak ’n chops, baked spuds, big salads for lunch, sandwiches with chips, pies, … . The only way to win is to fold in and follow the wake.

The gap that exists is the non-acceptance that, at the end of the day, we must cook what the family wants, not what we want to cook.

There is no greater example of an American family standard than an American pie.

Tim MacDonald (timothymacdonald.weebly.com) has more than 20 years experience as a chef. He was named Concours de Chefs winner for Yachts over 160 feet at the 2011 Antigua Charter Yacht Show. His recipes are designed for the owner and guests. Comments are welcome below.