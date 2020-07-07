The Triton

News

What’s the coldest you have ever been in your life? The hottest?

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Although this question didn’t have yachting in mind, our audience certainly has yachting in mind. Here are some cold and hot yachting days our readers shared on our social media channels this weekend:

Hugh David Black: Coldest, cold water survival training in Dutch Harbor Alaska in February.

Warmest, Bahrain in May.

Nessa Stuart: In the French Alps at -40, even the bus froze up. Hottest ever, St Thomas. Might be that I was a greenie just off the hill so had never known that kind of heat.

Phillip Jacobson: My coldest experience was during my time in the U.S. Navy when we made a call in Hokkaido for the winter ice festival. It was a character-building experience standing a sentry watch in below-freezing temperatures with the wind blowing hard at zero dark thirty. I don’t miss that at all.

This next yachty experienced his superlative weather while on leave, cycling one of his madman rides across a country or two.

Dave Sner: Coldest — Cycling across Alaska, got snowed on and thumped with hail. Hottest — Same ride, a five-day period through Southern California and into Arizona where the temps approached 120 daily. Started riding at 2 a.m. each morning just to beat the heat.

Be sure to share your insights on our next question this Friday on Facebook (TritonNews) and Instagram (TheTritonNews).

Related Posts

  • What’s the most incredible weather event you have ever been through?
  • Is yachting really all about celebrities and TV shows?
  • 'Feels like' heat index nothing to take lightly

    • Share This Post

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Editor’s Picks

    What’s the coldest you have ever been in your life? The hottest?

    What’s the coldest you have ever been in your life? The hottest?

    Although this question didn’t have yachting in mind, our audience certainly has yachting in mind. Here are some cold and hot yachting …

    | , | 0 Comments
    Owner’s View: Effort in captain-owner interview pays off

    Owner’s View: Effort in captain-owner interview pays off

    Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller As is the case with owners of yachts, I have found it difficult to describe an average captain of a …

    | , | 0 Comments
    Ocean plastic removal program gets grant

    Ocean plastic removal program gets grant

    Photos by Lockhart Maclean Fort Lauderdale-based Mission Resolve Foundation has gifted Ocean Voyages Institute $25,000 as a challenge …

    | , | 0 Comments
    MarineMax acquires NJ

    MarineMax acquires NJ

    Clearwater, Florida-based MarineMax has acquired Fort Lauderdale-based brokerage firm Northrop & Johnson, a 71-year-old company that …

    | , , | 0 Comments