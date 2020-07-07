News

What’s the coldest you have ever been in your life? The hottest?

Although this question didn’t have yachting in mind, our audience certainly has yachting in mind. Here are some cold and hot yachting days our readers shared on our social media channels this weekend:

Hugh David Black: Coldest, cold water survival training in Dutch Harbor Alaska in February.

Warmest, Bahrain in May.

Nessa Stuart: In the French Alps at -40, even the bus froze up. Hottest ever, St Thomas. Might be that I was a greenie just off the hill so had never known that kind of heat.

Phillip Jacobson: My coldest experience was during my time in the U.S. Navy when we made a call in Hokkaido for the winter ice festival. It was a character-building experience standing a sentry watch in below-freezing temperatures with the wind blowing hard at zero dark thirty. I don’t miss that at all.

This next yachty experienced his superlative weather while on leave, cycling one of his madman rides across a country or two.

Dave Sner: Coldest — Cycling across Alaska, got snowed on and thumped with hail. Hottest — Same ride, a five-day period through Southern California and into Arizona where the temps approached 120 daily. Started riding at 2 a.m. each morning just to beat the heat.

