Which of your tasks on a yacht would you prefer not to do?

Posted on by in
It comes as no surprise that the least liked tasks on yachts have to do with the sewage system.

Jerold MacKinnon: Replacing black water hoses.

Craig Jones: Annual pressure cleaning of the black tank to release sediment (boat sat a lot). Followed by laundry dryer vent hose clean out, also annually.

William McCue: Get the ventless clothes dryers. No more fire hazard, no more cleaning the vents. You are on your own for the black water tank.

Other sorts of filth topped the list, too.

GetOnboardYachts: Cleaning crew cabins.

TheLadysYacht: Grey water strainers

This vendor would rather skip the harder-than-they-need-to-be tasks.

Miguel Mendol: Dismantling seized parts.

We were a tad surprised to see this task as burdensome:

Joel Antoinette: Hours of rest.

Really?

