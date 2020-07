Boats and Brokers

YPI hires new head of fleet operations

London-based Yachting Partners International has appointed Yves Damette as head of fleet operations within the yacht management department.

Damette previously was fleet operations manager for one of the world’s largest private yachting fleets based in the UAE. Previously, he led the yacht management department at Y.CO in Monaco for nine years.

Damette has worked in the superyacht industry for 25 years, both onboard and ashore.