The Triton

Business

BWA partners to offer services in Scandinavia

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Yachting agency BWA Yachting has expanded its operations into Northern Europe by partnering with a company that has offices in Norway and Denmark.

Shipping and logistics company SDK Group will enable BWA to perform its myriad agency services such as berth reservations, clearance, visas, bunkering, itineraries, transportation and more. 

“Entering the yacht agency market has been part of our strategy for a while, and it’s a natural continuation of the services we already provide today,” said Steffen Dalgaard, SDK Shipping chief operating officer. “This partnership with BWA Yachting enables us to make a unique footprint, bringing our comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge to the yacht market — for a region we know better than anyone. We believe the way we are able to complement each other will generate a very strong partnership and enable us to provide an exemplary service in all aspects. Together, we will bring the yacht market in Northern Europe to a new level.”

Louise Landler will spearhead the operations in Scandinavia as regional manager for BWA Yachting.

“We believe our region has something very unique to offer with its natural beauty, diverse activities and incredible food experience,” she said. “We look forward to creating unforgettable memories together with the captains, crews and guests. Having offices in all Scandinavian countries, together with a strong local network, we are able to provide a holistic approach that gives favorable benefits and new opportunities.”

BWA Yachting Scandinavia now has offices in Denmark and Norway and can be reached at +45 33-44-17-60.

Related Articles

Northern Europe offers memorable cruising grounds

Northern Europe offers memorable cruising grounds

By Rebecca Whitlocke In recent years, countries in Scandinavia, the Baltic and the fringe of the Arctic have become more popular with yacht owners, charter companies and crew. While these …

| , , | 0 Comments
Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

By Dominic Bulfin With the prospect of limited or no use of their yachts for much of 2020 because of COVID-19, the temptation for many yacht owners was to reduce their overheads by reducing the …

| , | 0 Comments
Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure@Sea: by Corey D. Ranslem Cyber security for the global maritime industry continues to be a concern that most seem to be ignoring. Over the past few weeks, I have read several news articles …

| | 0 Comments
Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

By Lucy Chabot Reed Yachts and the yachting community -- the only piece of the tourism sector still active in the Bahamas -- are the island nation’s top priority, several high-level Bahamian …

| , | 0 Comments
BWA opens office in Gib

BWA opens office in Gib

Global yacht services provider BWA Yachting has recently opened an office in Gibraltar. The company has operated there through sub-agents for 10 years. “It took us some time to identify the …

| , | 0 Comments
Alexseal to host Triton Networking Sept. 18

Alexseal to host Triton Networking Sept. 18

Join us for Triton Networking on the third Wednesday in September [Sept. 18] with Alexseal Yacht Coatings. With U.S. operations based in Charleston, the German paint manufacturer brings its team to …

| | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure@Sea: by Corey D. Ranslem Cyber security for the global maritime industry continues to be a concern that most seem to be …

Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

By Lucy Chabot Reed Yachts and the yachting community -- the only piece of the tourism sector still active in the Bahamas -- are the …

Northern Europe offers memorable cruising grounds

Northern Europe offers memorable cruising grounds

By Rebecca Whitlocke In recent years, countries in Scandinavia, the Baltic and the fringe of the Arctic have become more popular with …