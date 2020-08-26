Business

Companies partner to bring hygiene program to yachts

Fort Lauderdale-based MHG Insurance Brokers and Vikand Solutions, also of Fort Lauderdale, have partnered to bring Vikand’s health and hygiene program Pyure to the yachting industry.

The program consists of a three-pronged approach to reduce and potentially eliminate the threat of COVID-19 onboard, while also promoting the health and wellness of crew and guests through air purification technology, medical protocols, and around-the-clock medical support.

Technologies such as Pyure are used to suppress COVID-19 and other contaminants that can stay in the air in aerosolized droplets and on surfaces for hours. Pyure works to distribute disinfecting air to kill viruses, bacteria, mold, etc.

“We are delighted to be partnering with MHG,” said Peter Hult, Vikand CEO. “COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind at the moment, and we’re happy to bring the industry a potential solution, which helps promote a high degree of health and wellness on board.”

Vikand also offers COVID-19 protocols including support in their installation and management. It also offers advice, education, support and solutions for preemptive testing and tracking.

Vikand’s maritime medical staff offers 24/7 support through a COVID-19 hotline, contact with each vessel each month, and mental wellness support.

“As owners return to their yachts and charters resume, we want to make sure our clients and the industry have access to as many tools as possible to combat COVID-19,” said Andrew Dudzinski, MHG chairman and CEO. “MHG’s primary concern has always been the health and welfare of crew and guests onboard. The Vikand team is well known to us and we believe their solutions are in line with our initiatives to help clients face this new environment and to continue yachting with enhanced comfort and care.”

Vikand is a global maritime healthcare and hygiene solutions provider offering a range of services, technologies, products, and protocols for the safety of crew and guests onboard cruise ships, yachts, and commercial vessels. Solutions encompass 24/7 medical management, consulting, biomedical equipment maintenance and sales, and air and surface decontamination solutions.