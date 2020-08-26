The Triton

Business

Companies partner to bring hygiene program to yachts

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale-based MHG Insurance Brokers and Vikand Solutions, also of Fort Lauderdale,  have partnered to bring Vikand’s health and hygiene program Pyure to the yachting industry.

The program consists of a three-pronged approach to reduce and potentially eliminate the threat of COVID-19 onboard, while also promoting the health and wellness of crew and guests through air purification technology, medical protocols, and around-the-clock medical support. 

Technologies such as Pyure are used to suppress COVID-19 and other contaminants that can stay in the air in aerosolized droplets and on surfaces for hours. Pyure works to distribute disinfecting air to kill viruses, bacteria, mold, etc.

“We are delighted to be partnering with MHG,” said Peter Hult, Vikand CEO. “COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind at the moment, and we’re happy to bring the industry a potential solution, which helps promote a high degree of health and wellness on board.”

Vikand also offers COVID-19 protocols including support in their installation and management. It also offers advice, education, support and solutions for preemptive testing and tracking.

Vikand’s maritime medical staff offers 24/7 support through a COVID-19 hotline, contact with each vessel each month, and mental wellness support.

“As owners return to their yachts and charters resume, we want to make sure our clients and the industry have access to as many tools as possible to combat COVID-19,” said Andrew Dudzinski, MHG chairman and CEO. “MHG’s primary concern has always been the health and welfare of crew and guests onboard. The Vikand team is well known to us and we believe their solutions are in line with our initiatives to help clients face this new environment and to continue yachting with enhanced comfort and care.”

Vikand is a global maritime healthcare and hygiene solutions provider offering a range of services, technologies, products, and protocols for the safety of crew and guests onboard cruise ships, yachts, and commercial vessels. Solutions encompass 24/7 medical management, consulting, biomedical equipment maintenance and sales, and air and surface decontamination solutions.

Related Articles

Diesel company rebrands, offers membership maintenance program

Diesel company rebrands, offers membership maintenance program

South Florida-based TDW -- formally known as The Diesel Workshop -- has developed a proprietary software and new membership program to offer preventative maintenance for yachts in the 80-foot to …

| , | 0 Comments
Saxon joins Vikand

Saxon joins Vikand

Fort Lauderdale-based maritime health company Vikand has added yachting veteran Bob Saxon to its advisory board. With over 40 years of experience in yachting, Saxon has been a pioneer in yacht …

| | 0 Comments
Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: Leaders, set an example; take care of yourself

Taking the Helm: by Capt. Paul Ferdais The COVID-19 pandemic has been an incredible test of character and determination for all crew on yachts. Captains have had to deal with extraordinary …

| | 0 Comments
How can the yachting industry prevent the spread of COVID-19?

How can the yachting industry prevent the spread of COVID-19?

By Chef Kevin Towns During this challenging and uncertain time, we are all looking for a “safe harbor.” In the yachting industry, we all know that safety is a high priority given the training …

| , | 1 Comment
Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure@Sea: by Corey D. Ranslem Cyber security for the global maritime industry continues to be a concern that most seem to be ignoring. Over the past few weeks, I have read several news articles …

| | 0 Comments
Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

By Dominic Bulfin With the prospect of limited or no use of their yachts for much of 2020 because of COVID-19, the temptation for many yacht owners was to reduce their overheads by reducing the …

| , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Saxon joins Vikand

Saxon joins Vikand

Fort Lauderdale-based maritime health company Vikand has added yachting veteran Bob Saxon to its advisory board. With over 40 years of …

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure@Sea: by Corey D. Ranslem Cyber security for the global maritime industry continues to be a concern that most seem to be …

How can the yachting industry prevent the spread of COVID-19?

How can the yachting industry prevent the spread of COVID-19?

By Chef Kevin Towns During this challenging and uncertain time, we are all looking for a “safe harbor.” In the yachting industry, …