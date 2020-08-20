The Triton

Business

Diesel company rebrands, offers membership maintenance program

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

South Florida-based TDW — formally known as The Diesel Workshop — has developed a proprietary software and new membership program to offer preventative maintenance for yachts in the 80-foot to 120-foot range with MTU engines.

“We use the analogy of ‘concierge medicine’ for megayachts because we are giving our members more time, attention and preventive oversight than they have ever received before,” said John Burke, head of marketing and sales. 

First launched in 2017, the company has seen a several-week wait time for MTU diesel engine repair in South Florida. 

“Then, once someone comes on board, it may take weeks to do the repairs,” he said. “Typically, megayachts will never see the same technician on board twice, all too often without the notes, history and concerns from previous inspections.”

TDW’s proactive member-based approach — with the taglline Let’s Get Kraken — has been popular with customers, Burke said. 

“They are frustrated with paying so much for repairs,” he said. “If they had us watching over them, their costs would have been a fraction.”

TDW members first receive a multi-day inspection with a full analysis of the current condition

of the engine. After all actions to bring the vessel up to baseline are completed, the boat receives its TDW certification and the company’s Mayday Guarantee goes into effect.

“Then, we are either on board or digitally reviewing each and every system with our monthly slip systems checklist with the objective of staying two steps ahead of any issue,” according to a news release announcing the program. “We review the engines, gearboxes, generators, batteries, switchgear, bilge pumps and all the plumbing. Our software includes photos, detailed notes and recommendations coded by urgency.”

The program keeps a log of service, which members have digital access to, and uses the same technician to manage the boat’s maintenance. Yard time and repairs scheduling is planned to limit downtime and marina fees. The log and TDW membership travels with the boat, so the new owners have access to all the records when it sells.

Related Articles

A doctor explains how to best work with your phone-based medical provider

A doctor explains how to best work with your phone-based medical provider

By Dr. Robert Quigley A very important person on board had an unfortunate run-in with a sea urchin. She is in extreme pain, and you need to get her assistance – and fast. The last thing you want …

| | 0 Comments
Engineer’s Angle: Rapport in repair relies on client-tech respect

Engineer’s Angle: Rapport in repair relies on client-tech respect

Engineer's Angle: By JD Anson Hiring and dealing with contractors can be a nightmare, or a dream. After spending significant time on both sides of the rub rail, this axiom has proven true for …

| , | 0 Comments
Engineer’s Angle: Anchor gear may be brutish, but it still requires loving care

Engineer’s Angle: Anchor gear may be brutish, but it still requires loving care

Engineer's Angle: by JD Anson The anchoring system is, by function, quite robust. It has to be able to raise not only the anchor, but several hundred feet of chain from the ocean bottom. It must …

| , | 0 Comments
Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure at Sea: Solid plan can mitigate cyber-security issues

Secure@Sea: by Corey D. Ranslem Cyber security for the global maritime industry continues to be a concern that most seem to be ignoring. Over the past few weeks, I have read several news articles …

| | 0 Comments
Engineer’s Angle: Fuel for both yacht, tender attractive

Engineer’s Angle: Fuel for both yacht, tender attractive

Engineer's Angle: JD Anson Whether taking the boss shopping in St. Tropez or dragging kids for miles on a banana in the Bahamas, tenders are indispensable to today’s yachting scene. Gone …

| , | 0 Comments
Owner’s View: The benefits of patience

Owner’s View: The benefits of patience

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller Far too many years ago, I was lying to a mooring in Scituate, Massachusetts, on a modest sloop. Not yet knowing the full extent of what I did not yet know, I …

| | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Engineer’s Angle: Anchor gear may be brutish, but it still requires loving care

Engineer’s Angle: Anchor gear may be brutish, but it still requires loving care

Engineer's Angle: by JD Anson The anchoring system is, by function, quite robust. It has to be able to raise not only the anchor, but …

Owner’s View: The benefits of patience

Owner’s View: The benefits of patience

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller Far too many years ago, I was lying to a mooring in Scituate, Massachusetts, on a modest sloop. Not …

A doctor explains how to best work with your phone-based medical provider

A doctor explains how to best work with your phone-based medical provider

By Dr. Robert Quigley A very important person on board had an unfortunate run-in with a sea urchin. She is in extreme pain, and you need …