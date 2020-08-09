The Triton

News

Five major hurricanes still expected this year

Posted on by in | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Weather forecasters at Colorado State University and NOAA have updated their hurricane forecasts and now expect there to be as many as 25 hurricanes this year, with five of them expected to be major storms.

CSU now calls for an “extremely active” 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

In early April, CSU forecasted an “above-average” season with 16 storms, eight of which would be hurricanes and four of which would be “major hurricanes”, reaching category 3, 4 or 5.

Now, with nine storms already formed, CSU predicts 24 named storms this year, meaning 15 more are expected in the next 12 weeks. Twelve of these storms are expected to build into hurricanes; two have already formed. And five of those are expected to be major storms. 

With no major storms yet formed, the five major storms are expected in the next 12 weeks.

Sea surface temperatures averaged across the tropical Atlantic are much warmer than normal, and vertical wind shear is well below average, CSU stated in a release announcing the new forecast. 

“We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” CSU stated.

In late May, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasted 13 to 19 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). 

It now calls for 19 to 25 named storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and three to six major storms.

The nine named storms that have already formed before Aug. 1 are “the most ever recorded since the satellite era began in 1966,” NOAA stated. And its 25 predicted named storms is the highest ever.

Over the past 30 years, an average of 12 storms developed, yielding an average of 6.4 hurricanes, 2.7 of which were major (on average). If this year’s predictions prove accurate, 2020 will mark the fifth year in a row of above-normal hurricane activity.

Related Articles

Report: Expect four major hurricanes this season

Report: Expect four major hurricanes this season

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to generate 16 storms, eight of which will be hurricanes. Four of those are expected to be “major hurricanes”, …

| | 0 Comments
Sea Science: Storm surge magnifies hurricane havoc

Sea Science: Storm surge magnifies hurricane havoc

Sea Science: by Jordanna Sheermohamed With the 2019 hurricane season officially underway, many are actively keeping a wary eye on the Atlantic basin. Portions of the U.S. were lucky to dodge …

| | 0 Comments
Sea Science: Hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones have differing intensity scales

Sea Science: Hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones have differing intensity scales

Sea Science: by Jordanna Sheermohamed Tropical cyclone is, by definition, a universal label for a system originating over tropical waters of clouds and thunderstorms that exhibit a closed …

| | 0 Comments
NOAA, too, predicts busier-than-normal hurricane season

NOAA, too, predicts busier-than-normal hurricane season

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has forecasted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2020, with a likely range of 13 to 19 named storms (winds …

| | 0 Comments
AccuWeather predicts 5-7 hurricanes this season

AccuWeather predicts 5-7 hurricanes this season

Weather forecasting company AccuWeather is predicting that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will see 12 to 14 storms, of which five to seven are expected to become hurricanes, with two to …

| | 0 Comments

Still a hurricane, Dorian begins move toward US coast

By Dorie Cox UPDATE Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The Port of Miami, Miami River, and Port Everglades are safe for marine traffic and operations and the Captain of the Port has lifted Port Condition …

| | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Picked Just For You

Related Articles

Sea Science: Storm surge magnifies hurricane havoc

Sea Science: Storm surge magnifies hurricane havoc

Sea Science: by Jordanna Sheermohamed With the 2019 hurricane season officially underway, many are actively keeping a wary eye on the …

Still a hurricane, Dorian begins move toward US coast

Still a hurricane, Dorian begins move toward US coast

By Dorie Cox UPDATE Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The Port of Miami, Miami River, and Port Everglades are safe for marine traffic and …

AccuWeather predicts 5-7 hurricanes this season

AccuWeather predicts 5-7 hurricanes this season

Weather forecasting company AccuWeather is predicting that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season will see 12 to 14 storms, of which five …