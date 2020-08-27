The Triton

Boat Show News

FLIBS20: ISS design awards, gala cancelled

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The 30th edition of the annual Design & Leadership Awards Gala, held the night before the opening of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show each year, has been cancelled amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The International Superyacht Society hosts the awards each year to honor not only the design and innovation of the newest launches but also to bestow the Distinguished Crew Award, the Leadership Award, Awards of Distinction, Excellence in Innovation, Business (Person) of the Year and the ISS Fabien Cousteau Blue Award.

“Even though we have postponed the full awards ceremony, we plan to have a networking event in conjunction with Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Design Awards,” ISS stated in a press release. “We are continuing to monitor COVID-19 and adhering to CDC guidelines so will have further details on the upcoming event as we get closer to the boat show dates.”

Related Articles

Monaco20: Yacht show to go not-for-profit for 2020

Monaco20: Yacht show to go not-for-profit for 2020

The Principality of Monaco and Informa announced this morning that they are working together to deliver a not-for-profit Monaco Yacht Show in Port Hercule in September 2020, with full details to be …

| , | 0 Comments
Monaco19: Excellence wins big at MYS Superyacht Awards

Monaco19: Excellence wins big at MYS Superyacht Awards

M/Y Excellence, the new 80m Abeking & Rasmussen, took home two of the four honors bestowed at the sixth edition of the Monaco Yacht Show Superyacht Awards Ceremony in late September. M/Y …

| | 0 Comments
Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

Monaco20: Monaco show cancelled for 2020

Monaco will not host a Monaco Yacht Show this year amid concerns over the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 30th edition of the show is now scheduled to take place in September 2021. The decision to …

| , | 0 Comments
PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

PBIBS20: New May dates picked for Palm Beach boat show

Just five days after postponing the 35th edition of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, organizers have rescheduled the four-day show for May 14-17 in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to the …

| , , | 1 Comment
Eight builders honored at METS

Eight builders honored at METS

Eight winners were named at the fifth edition of the IBI-METStrade Boat Builder Awards for Business Achievement, held in November at Amsterdam’s National Maritime Museum in association with …

| , | 0 Comments
Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

By Lucy Chabot Reed Yachts and the yachting community -- the only piece of the tourism sector still active in the Bahamas -- are the island nation’s top priority, several high-level Bahamian …

| , | 0 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Unforgettable captain dies

Unforgettable captain dies

By Lucy Chabot Reed Capt. Christopher Hezelgrave, skipper of the 137-foot (42m) Royal Denship M/Y Unforgettable, has died of the …

| , | 1 Comment
Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

By Lucy Chabot Reed Yachts and the yachting community -- the only piece of the tourism sector still active in the Bahamas -- are the …

| , | 0 Comments
Owner’s View: The essence of command

Owner’s View: The essence of command

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller The hardest thing to teach new managers is that the essence of management is to convince or coerce …

| , | 0 Comments
Veteran captain joins Derecktor Fort Pierce

Veteran captain joins Derecktor Fort Pierce

UPDATED Capt. Glen Allen, who spent the past 13 years with Fleet Miami, has taken a position as sales manager with Derecktor Fort …

| , , | 3 Comments

Events