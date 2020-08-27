Boat Show News

FLIBS20: ISS design awards, gala cancelled

The 30th edition of the annual Design & Leadership Awards Gala, held the night before the opening of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show each year, has been cancelled amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Superyacht Society hosts the awards each year to honor not only the design and innovation of the newest launches but also to bestow the Distinguished Crew Award, the Leadership Award, Awards of Distinction, Excellence in Innovation, Business (Person) of the Year and the ISS Fabien Cousteau Blue Award.

“Even though we have postponed the full awards ceremony, we plan to have a networking event in conjunction with Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Design Awards,” ISS stated in a press release. “We are continuing to monitor COVID-19 and adhering to CDC guidelines so will have further details on the upcoming event as we get closer to the boat show dates.”