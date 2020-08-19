Boats and Brokers

Fort Lauderdale dealer to introduce new Turkish tender

Turkish tender manufacturer Northstar Boats has named Fort Lauderdale-based Nautical Ventures Group as its dealer for North America, the Caribbean and Mexico. Nautical Ventures will position Northstar’s line of Axis tenders to compete alongside AB Inflatables and Novurania.

“As one of the largest tender dealers in the world, we recognize Nautical Ventures’ ability to help us launch our line of Axis boats to the American and Caribbean marketplace,” Cengiz Arsay, President of Northstar Boats, stated in a news release announcing the appointment. “Additionally, their experience in introducing other European boat brands to America will prove to be a valuable asset to our company.”

Northstar offers, among other, the following options as standard on its Axis tenders:

Hydraulic steering

Integral fuel tank, fuel gauge, and water separator

Electrical System with switch panel, LED nav lights, automatic bilge pump

Swim ladder

Telescopic cleats

Lifting rings

“Northstar has certainly raised the high-bar with the launch of its Axis tenders,” said Roger Moore, CEO of Nautical Ventures Group. “From the high-caliber build to the tight tolerances in construction to the feature-filled details throughout the boat, these tenders rival the traditional premium brands but without the premium price tag.”