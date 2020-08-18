Boats and Brokers

Latest in the brokerage fleet: Hasna sells; Tranquility listed

ADVERTISEMENT

Yachts sold

M/Y Hasna, a 240-foot (73m) Feadship launched in 2017, by Y.Co. The yacht has been renamed Lunasea and is available for charter through Y.Co.

M/Y Awatea, a 148-foot (45m) Hakvoort launched in 2008, by Fraser broker Stuart Larsen, who represented the buyer.

M/Y The Devocean, a 121-foot (37m) Sunseeker launched in 2008, by Worth Avenue yachts broker Debbie Beere.

M/Y Negoseator, a 105-foot (32m) Leopard launched in 2005, by Denison Yachting broker Tony Smith, who brought the buyer, and Rick Obey listing broker Barbara Kaufman M/Y Ana’s Inspiration, a 104-foot (31.7m) vessel launched in 2002 by Destiny Yachts, sold by Northrop & Johnson listing broker Todd Rittenhouse and Denison broker Tom Hughes-Jones, who brought the buyer.

M/Y Tumblehome, a 90-foot (27m) yacht built by Hunt/Lyman Morse, by Webster Associates broker Jim Webster and Northrop & Johnson listing broker Hank Halsted. Proceeds benefit AMIKids, an organization that helps at-risk kids.

M/Y Captiva, an 80-foot (24m) yacht built by Offshore in 2008, sold by Northrop & Johnson listing broker Jim Elliott.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Tranquility, a 130-foot (40m) Hatteras launched in 1995, listed with Merle Wood & Associates broker Todd Weider for just under $3 million.

S/Y Sonny III, a 91-foot (28m) built by Brooklin Boat Yard in 2018, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Hank Halsted for just under $4 million.