Latest in the brokerage fleet: Tugatsu sold; Perle Noire listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Tugatsu (ex-September Blue), a 149-foot (45.2m) Feadship launched in 1989, in an in-house deal at Y.Co.

S/Y Blue Too, a 112-foot (34m) Ron Holland-designed sailing yacht built by Alloy Yachts in 1998, sold by Northrop & Johnson broker Bruce Leffers and Fraser broker Stuart Larson, who jointly represented the seller, and Neil Emmott of Superyacht Sales, who brought the buyer.

M/Y Neoprene, a 108-foot (33m) Mangusta launched in 2002, by Northrop & Johnson brokers Ed Dickinson and David Seal, who represented the seller. Dimitris Kyriazakos of Ekka Yachts brought the buyer.

New Sirena 88, an 88-foot (27m) yacht to be built at the company’s Turkish shipyard. This marks the sixth Sirena 88 sold since its debut at the Cannes show last year.

M/Y Elysium III, a 72-foot (22m) Azimut built in 2017, sold by Merle Wood & Associates broker Nicholas Cardoza, who represented the buyer. Broker Mike Doyle of MarineMax represented the seller.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Perle Noire, a 123-foot (37m) Heesen launched in 2010, now jointly listed with Ocean Independence brokers Thom Conboy and Chris Collins, and Camper & Nicholsons for €7.25 million.

M/Y Moon Goddess, a 115-foot (35m) yacht built by Danish Yachts in 2006, now listed with Camper & Nicholsons for $2 million.

M/Y Lady JJ, a 112-foot (34m) Westport launched in 2012, now listed with Ocean Independence brokers Thom Conboy and Chris Collins for $8.25 million.

M/Y Y42, a 112-foot (34m) yacht launched by Canados in 2008, now listed with TWW Yachts broker Valeria Alekhina for €3.28 million.

M/Y El Amo, a 75-foot (23m) sportfish build by Buck Smith in 1983, now listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Todd Rittenhouse for $545,000.

S/Y Aitor, a 71-foot (22m) classic ketch built in 1964 by Laurent Gilles, listed with BGYB for €460,000.