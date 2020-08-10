Boats and Brokers

Latest in the fleet: Minderella sells; Virago listed; Elegant 007 with HR

Yachts sold

M/Y Minderella, the 188-foot (57m) Feadship launched in 1986, sold by Merle Wood & Associates and Y.Co, who jointly represented the seller.

M/Y Endeavour II, a 163-foot (50m) Rossinavi, sold by Ocean Independence broker Peter Hurzeler and Fraser broker Jan-Jaap Minnema, who jointly represented the seller.

M/Y My Flower, a 127-foot (38.7m) yacht built by Cantieri di Pisa, sold by Fraser broker Minnema.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Tacos of the Seas, a 112-foot (34m) Ferretti launched in 2003, jointly listed with IYC broker Michel Chryssicopoulos and The Italian Sea Group for €2.85 million.

S/Y Virago, the 100-foot (30.5m) Nautor’s Swan launched in 2006, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Bill Titus for $5.9 million.

M/Y Heartbeat of Life, a 92-foot (28m) Heesen launched in 1989, listed with BGYB for €1.1 million.

News in the charter fleet

M/Y Elegant 007, a 238-foot (72m) yacht built by Lamda Shipyard in 2005, is available for up to 30 guests in the West and East Med through Hill Robinson.

M/Y Lady Victory, an 89-foot (27m) yacht built by Rayburn in 2004, now listed with Hill Robinson and available in the Bahamas and Florida.