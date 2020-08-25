Boats and Brokers

Latest news in the brokerage fleet: Amara sells; Tranquility listed

Yachts sold

M/Y Amara, a 132-foot (40m) Benetti launched in 2016, by IYC listing broker Franck Grzeszczak Jr. and Yacht Club 1st L.P., who brought the buyer.

M/Y Lady Gray, a 100-foot (30m) Broward launched in 1995, by IYC brokers Michael Rafferty and John Weller.

M/Y Oceana, a 90-foot (27.5m) Ocean Alexander launched in 2013, sold by Worth Avenue Yachts broker Niel Steenkamp, who represented both the buyer and seller.

M/Y Pacific Conquest, an 88-foot (27m) Sunseeker, sold by Fraser brokers Eric Noyel and Adam Blackmore, who represented both the buyer and seller.

New in the sales fleet

M/Y Tranquility, the 300-foot (91.5m) Oceanco launched in 2014, listed with Burgess broker Christian Bakewell for just under €150 million.

S/Y Mia Cara, a 127-foot (39m) yacht built by Fitzroy Yachts in 2006, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Bll Titus for $7.25 million.

M/Y Vicious Rumour II, a 115-foot (35m) Azimut built in 2019, listed with Fraser brokers Peter Redford and Eugenio Cannarsa for €11.25 million.

M/V Brigitte Bardot, the 109-foot (33m) record breaking monohull that circumnavigated the world in less than 80 days, listed with Fraser broker Joaquin Genrich.

M/Y Mindy, an 80-foot (24m) Cheoy Lee launched in 2006, listed with Northrop & Johnson broker Kevin Kramer for just under $1.6 million.