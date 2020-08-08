The Triton

News

Lewis hires new VP of sales

Fort Lauderdale-based Lewis Marine Supply has hired Louis Diaz as vice president of sales. Diaz will manage the sales team as well as join the executive management team. Most recently, he worked with the Haimes-Coleman Group. His background also includes running a sales team for Donovan Marine, working with the Charles Perry Co., and selling Pettit Paint.

“The market is changing quickly and is prime for a forward-thinking distributor able to meet the needs of diverse customers,” he said in a statement announcing his hiring. “Lewis Marine is a team of focused employees, strategic vendor partnerships and systems that will meet today’s challenges. Our sales team will be geared to take care of the technical needs of our customers of all sizes.”

