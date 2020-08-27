The Triton

Boat Show News

METS cancelled

Posted on by in , | 0 Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

The Marine Equipment Trade Show, popularly known as METS, which was scheduled for Nov. 17-19 in the RAI Amsterdam in The Netherlands, has been cancelled.

“Due to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, our mission cannot be accomplished successfully, therefore we believe it is the right decision to cancel this year’s show,” organizers stated in a press release this morning. “RAI Amsterdam is ready to accommodate METSTRADE in a COVID19-secure way, fully in line with all health and safety guidelines. The RAI has worked tirelessly to adapt all its facilities and protocols to enable events to be held in a safe, responsible and hospitable manner. 

“However, given the uncertain worldwide situation, we believe we cannot guarantee the high-quality show in 2020 with valuable face-to-face contacts with visitors, which is expected from METSTRADE.”

METSTRADE is the world’s largest trade exhibition for equipment, materials and systems for the international leisure marine industry and is organised by RAI Amsterdam in cooperation with ICOMIA (International Council of Marine Industry Associations). The event’s target group includes yachtbuilders, naval architects, refit yards, distributors, dealers, wholesalers, captains, marina owners and marine equipment manufacturers worldwide. 

ICOMIA members support the decision to cancel this year’s show. 

“It has been an extremely tough decision and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the industry,” ICOMIA President Sara Anghel said. “ICOMIA endorses the decision of RAI Amsterdam and will cooperate with the METSTRADE team to be the homeport of the industry as soon as possible.”

Bas Dalm, executive vice president of exhibition and sales at the RAI Amsterdam facility, said “RAI Amsterdam has been hit hard by the current global crisis. We have remained hopeful about the continuation of METSTRADE until the very end, but the global situation has not improved significantly. Although this decision hurts the entire leisure marine industry, it is the only right decision at this given moment.”

METSTRADE 2021 will take place on Nov. 16-18 in RAI Amsterdam.

Related Articles

New take on old life buoy wins 2019 DAME award

New take on old life buoy wins 2019 DAME award

The prestigious DAME Award for innovations in marine equipment design was won by the self-propelled lifesaving float U SAFE at the 2019 METStrade show held Nov. 19-21 in Amsterdam.  The jury …

| | 0 Comments
Companies partner to bring hygiene program to yachts

Companies partner to bring hygiene program to yachts

Fort Lauderdale-based MHG Insurance Brokers and Vikand Solutions, also of Fort Lauderdale,  have partnered to bring Vikand’s health and hygiene program Pyure to the yachting industry. The …

| , | 0 Comments
Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

Pandemic brings pros, cons of SEAs into focus

By Dominic Bulfin With the prospect of limited or no use of their yachts for much of 2020 because of COVID-19, the temptation for many yacht owners was to reduce their overheads by reducing the …

| , | 0 Comments
Cannes show cancelled

Cannes show cancelled

The city of Cannes and the Regional Health Authority (ARS) has decided not to allow the Cannes Yachting Festival to go ahead. In late July, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic …

| , | 0 Comments
METSTRADE trade show gets new director

METSTRADE trade show gets new director

Niels Klarenbeek has been appointed new director of METSTRADE, a trade show for equipment, materials and systems for the international leisure marine industry. He succeeds Irene Dros and begins his …

| | 0 Comments
Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

Yacht captains, crew aim to hold course during pandemic

By Dorie Cox This is a glimpse into what yacht captains and crew are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Very little has stayed the same as they face uncertainty and changes each day. But on board …

| , | 3 Comments

Comments

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer the question below to leave a comment. * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Editor’s Picks

Unforgettable captain dies

Unforgettable captain dies

By Lucy Chabot Reed Capt. Christopher Hezelgrave, skipper of the 137-foot (42m) Royal Denship M/Y Unforgettable, has died of the …

| , | 1 Comment
Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

Bahamas officials make yachting a priority

By Lucy Chabot Reed Yachts and the yachting community -- the only piece of the tourism sector still active in the Bahamas -- are the …

| , | 0 Comments
Owner’s View: The essence of command

Owner’s View: The essence of command

Owner’s View: by Melvyn Miller The hardest thing to teach new managers is that the essence of management is to convince or coerce …

| , | 0 Comments
Veteran captain joins Derecktor Fort Pierce

Veteran captain joins Derecktor Fort Pierce

UPDATED Capt. Glen Allen, who spent the past 13 years with Fleet Miami, has taken a position as sales manager with Derecktor Fort …

| , , | 3 Comments

Events