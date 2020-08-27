Boat Show News

METS cancelled

The Marine Equipment Trade Show, popularly known as METS, which was scheduled for Nov. 17-19 in the RAI Amsterdam in The Netherlands, has been cancelled.

“Due to the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, our mission cannot be accomplished successfully, therefore we believe it is the right decision to cancel this year’s show,” organizers stated in a press release this morning. “RAI Amsterdam is ready to accommodate METSTRADE in a COVID19-secure way, fully in line with all health and safety guidelines. The RAI has worked tirelessly to adapt all its facilities and protocols to enable events to be held in a safe, responsible and hospitable manner.

“However, given the uncertain worldwide situation, we believe we cannot guarantee the high-quality show in 2020 with valuable face-to-face contacts with visitors, which is expected from METSTRADE.”

METSTRADE is the world’s largest trade exhibition for equipment, materials and systems for the international leisure marine industry and is organised by RAI Amsterdam in cooperation with ICOMIA (International Council of Marine Industry Associations). The event’s target group includes yachtbuilders, naval architects, refit yards, distributors, dealers, wholesalers, captains, marina owners and marine equipment manufacturers worldwide.

ICOMIA members support the decision to cancel this year’s show.

“It has been an extremely tough decision and the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the industry,” ICOMIA President Sara Anghel said. “ICOMIA endorses the decision of RAI Amsterdam and will cooperate with the METSTRADE team to be the homeport of the industry as soon as possible.”

Bas Dalm, executive vice president of exhibition and sales at the RAI Amsterdam facility, said “RAI Amsterdam has been hit hard by the current global crisis. We have remained hopeful about the continuation of METSTRADE until the very end, but the global situation has not improved significantly. Although this decision hurts the entire leisure marine industry, it is the only right decision at this given moment.”

METSTRADE 2021 will take place on Nov. 16-18 in RAI Amsterdam.