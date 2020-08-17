Business

Owner of Yachtronics dies

Don Ehrlich, owner and president of Yachtronics in Fort Lauderdale, died on Aug. 11. He was 58.

According to an obituary in the local South Florida Sun-Sentinel, he died “doing one of the things he loved – hiking in Lake Tahoe, California.”

Mr. Ehrlich built his marine electronics company with his business partners Eric Feenstra and Dave Deacle.

He is survived by his long-term girlfriend, Cherie Wachter, father Harvey Ehrlich (Susan), uncle Alan Ehrlich (Barbara), sister Lynn Smith (Andre), brother Adam Ehrlich (Cathleen), sister Lori Huberman, and brother Ethan Ehrlich (Carolina).

A private service will be held this week in Fort Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Free Our Seas or Humane Society of Broward County.