Business

Sirocco hires new manager

Posted on by in Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale-based Sirocco Marine has hired a new manager for its Fort Lauderdale dealership. Luke Svanberg will oversee operations at the 72,000-square-foot facility, which is the largest dedicated inflatable boat dealership in the United States and one of the largest in the world.

Svanberg has more than 25 years experience in the marine industry. He served as tender sales manager and retail operations manager for Nautical Ventures Marine Center in Dania Beach, Florida, and as director of retail operations and retail store manager for Pryde Group Americas in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Svanberg earned a business administration degree from the State University of New York, where he also studied economics and finance.

“Luke is a seasoned professional with a proven track record of saving costs while increasing profits,” said Boyd Tomkies, Sirocco Marine’s president and chief executive officer. “He’s also consistently demonstrated his commitment to both customer satisfaction and operational improvements. We’re excited to have him join our team.”

Sirocco Marine is a founding dealership—and the exclusive Florida dealer—for Brig Boats based in Ukraine.