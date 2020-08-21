Business

Transport company offers new, monthly sailing

Yacht transport company Peters & May and shipping company Oslo Bulk have created a new monthly sailing between the U.S. East Coast and the Caribbean.

“Frequent and regular sailings are a first for the industry, and we are happy to be announcing this to the market,” Matt Penfold, managing director of Peters & May USA, stated in a press release.

The service southbound will load from Newport, Savannah and Port Everglades and disembark in St. Thomas, Tortola, St. Maarten, Antigua and St. Lucia

“By combining Peters & May’s industrial expertise with Oslo Bulk’s committed Caribbean fleet of 11 fully owned vessels, we are creating both an exceptional service and flexibility that will ensure regular and on-time sailings to and from the Caribbean,” said Lars Paulsen, commercial director of Oslo Bulk. “With over 1,200 port calls annually within the Caribbean, Oslo Bulk together with Peters & May can create tailor-made sailings to virtually any destination in the Caribbean.”