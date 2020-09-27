The Triton

Azimut VP joins SYBAss board

The Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) has appointed Giovanna Vitelli, vice president of Azimut | Benetti Group, to its board.

“It’s important that the board has an Italian representative given the country’s standing within the industry,” SYBAss Secretary General Theo Hooning said. “And with board members also hailing from Germany, the United States and the Netherlands, the board continues to reflect not only the global composition of SYBAss members but also a number of different segments within the market.”

A lawyer by trade, Vitelli spent five years working in a legal firm before joining the family company in 2004. 

Giovanna Vitelli, vice president of Azimut | Benetti Group

“Benetti is among the founding members of SYBAss, in itself a clear sign of the company’s support and my family’s deep belief in this association,” Vitelli said in a press release. “I especially appreciate the philosophy of the association, which has always been to work for the common good of the group without falling into the trap of pursuing individual agendas and interests. 

“In this unprecedented and highly complex time in which we find ourselves, with the myriad of challenges facing our industry and the need for significant changes in terms of technology, products and legislative framework, I believe it is more important than ever to work together and safeguard the sector.”

The SYBAss board for the current board term consists of Michael Breman (Lürssen Yachts, president), Fabrizio Sgariglia (Perini Navi, vice president), Michelle Jones (Delta Marine), Jan-Bart Verkuyl (Feadship), Giovanna Vitelli (Benetti) and Theo Hooning (secretary general). The board represents the 21 members of SYBAss, a group collectively responsible for over two-thirds of delivered 40m+ yachts in 2019 by gross tonnage.

